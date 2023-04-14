Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is predicted to post EPS of 0.23 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Analyst Insights

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) established initial surge of 0.36% at $22.60, as the Stock market unbolted on April 13, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $23.29 and sunk to $22.56 before settling in for the price of $22.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZI posted a 52-week range of $20.72-$57.36.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 56.19%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -40.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $402.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $295.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $33.86.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 3540 employees. It has generated 310,169 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 17,853. The stock had 5.11 Receivables turnover and 0.16 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +80.86, operating margin was +16.68 and Pretax Margin of +17.72.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. industry. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 90.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 08, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 1,000,000 shares at the rate of 28.28, making the entire transaction reach 28,284,462 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,288,001. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 08, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 41,667 for 28.27, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,178,127. This particular insider is now the holder of 362,377 in total.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.22) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +5.76 while generating a return on equity of 2.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -40.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.16 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 27.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 56.19% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.27. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 23.41.

In the same vein, ZI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.16, a figure that is expected to reach 0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., ZI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 5.14 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.71% While, its Average True Range was 0.87.

Raw Stochastic average of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.09%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.08% that was lower than 49.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) as it 5-day change was 4.26%

Sana Meer -
SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) started the day on April 13, 2023, with a price increase of 0.52% at $57.54. During the day,...
Read more

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) 14-day ATR is 2.23: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Steve Mayer -
Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE: BXP) open the trading on April 13, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.19% to $51.68. During the day,...
Read more

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) return on Assets touches 24.99: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Shaun Noe -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 13, 2023, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) set off with pace as it heaved...
Read more

