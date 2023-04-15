Cummins Inc. (CMI) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.01

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 13, 2023, Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.75% to $231.08. During the day, the stock rose to $233.23 and sunk to $228.29 before settling in for the price of $232.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CMI posted a 52-week range of $184.27-$261.91.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 6.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $141.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $140.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $32.71 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $241.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $230.77.

Cummins Inc. (CMI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. Cummins Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 85.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 22, this organization’s VP – Chief Technical Officer sold 3,307 shares at the rate of 252.99, making the entire transaction reach 836,652 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,090. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 17, Company’s VP – Chief Administrative Off. sold 5,929 for 257.13, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,524,553. This particular insider is now the holder of 16,144 in total.

Cummins Inc. (CMI) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $4.5) by -$0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cummins Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.50% and is forecasted to reach 19.22 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cummins Inc. (CMI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.20. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.29, and its Beta score is 1.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.17. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 171.25.

In the same vein, CMI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 15.12, a figure that is expected to reach 5.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 19.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Cummins Inc., CMI]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.12 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.06 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.61% While, its Average True Range was 6.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Cummins Inc. (CMI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.88%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 56.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.68% that was higher than 24.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.