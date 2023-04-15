Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) EPS growth this year is -13.50%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on April 13, 2023, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.48% to $16.11. During the day, the stock rose to $16.26 and sunk to $15.83 before settling in for the price of $15.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GNK posted a 52-week range of $11.92-$27.15.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 20.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -13.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $42.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $698.05 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.86.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 970 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 533,732 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 157,630. The stock had 21.93 Receivables turnover and 0.45 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.55, operating margin was +30.92 and Pretax Margin of +29.68.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 65.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 27, this organization’s CEO, President, and Secretary sold 14,164 shares at the rate of 19.40, making the entire transaction reach 274,765 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 431,024. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 27, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 2,266 for 19.39, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 43,943. This particular insider is now the holder of 23,152 in total.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.64) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +29.53 while generating a return on equity of 16.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -13.50% and is forecasted to reach 3.30 in the upcoming year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.53. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.36, and its Beta score is 1.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.30. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.97.

In the same vein, GNK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.69, a figure that is expected to reach 0.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, GNK], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.68 million was lower the volume of 0.98 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.23% While, its Average True Range was 0.50.

Raw Stochastic average of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.19%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 90.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.14% that was lower than 40.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.