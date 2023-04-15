SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) 14-day ATR is 0.43: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on April 13, 2023, SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) started slowly as it slid -4.96% to $2.68. During the day, the stock rose to $2.95 and sunk to $2.67 before settling in for the price of $2.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SOUN posted a 52-week range of $0.93-$18.14.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -80.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $199.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $155.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $512.34 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.61.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 430 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +69.16, operating margin was -338.61 and Pretax Margin of -361.35.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. SoundHound AI Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.10%, in contrast to 11.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 24, this organization’s Director sold 75,000 shares at the rate of 2.02, making the entire transaction reach 151,155 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 795,846. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 23, Company’s Director sold 48,905 for 1.95, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 95,291. This particular insider is now the holder of 870,846 in total.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.17) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -370.63 while generating a return on equity of -236.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -80.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in the upcoming year.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 16.47.

In the same vein, SOUN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.62, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [SoundHound AI Inc., SOUN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 16.62 million was better the volume of 14.01 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.77% While, its Average True Range was 0.43.

Raw Stochastic average of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.32%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 53.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 195.64% that was lower than 199.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.