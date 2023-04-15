Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) PE Ratio stood at $16.87: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Company News

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 13, 2023, Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) set off with pace as it heaved 0.74% to $8.20. During the day, the stock rose to $8.295 and sunk to $8.20 before settling in for the price of $8.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VIV posted a 52-week range of $6.45-$11.21.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -34.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.67 billion, simultaneously with a float of $426.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.84.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 33000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.01, operating margin was +11.20 and Pretax Margin of +10.11.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry. Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 88.00%, in contrast to 7.40% institutional ownership.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.14) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +8.50 while generating a return on equity of 5.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -34.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.71 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.87, and its Beta score is 0.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.42. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.48.

In the same vein, VIV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.49, a figure that is expected to reach 0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV)

Going through the that latest performance of [Telefonica Brasil S.A., VIV]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.81 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.21 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.86% While, its Average True Range was 0.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.74%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 91.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.02% that was lower than 32.21% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) EPS growth this year is -13.50%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Sana Meer -
As on April 13, 2023, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.48% to $16.11. During...
Read more

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $138.70: Right on the Precipice

Shaun Noe -
Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) started the day on April 13, 2023, with a price increase of 2.11% at $141.28. During the day, the...
Read more

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) EPS is poised to hit 0.33 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Steve Mayer -
Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) open the trading on April 13, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.88% to $13.75. During the day,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.