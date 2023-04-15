Terex Corporation (TEX) is -14.22% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on April 13, 2023, Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) started slowly as it slid -0.71% to $44.50. During the day, the stock rose to $45.57 and sunk to $43.33 before settling in for the price of $44.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TEX posted a 52-week range of $26.64-$60.85.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 0.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 41.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $67.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $65.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.39 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $51.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $41.19.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 9300 employees. It has generated 475,022 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 32,280. The stock had 7.87 Receivables turnover and 1.48 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.96, operating margin was +9.77 and Pretax Margin of +8.30.

Terex Corporation (TEX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry. Terex Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 92.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 06, this organization’s CHAIRMAN AND CEO sold 8,907 shares at the rate of 60.00, making the entire transaction reach 534,420 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 436,280. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03, Company’s CHAIRMAN AND CEO sold 10,832 for 60.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 650,137. This particular insider is now the holder of 445,187 in total.

Terex Corporation (TEX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.13) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +6.80 while generating a return on equity of 26.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

Terex Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 41.00% and is forecasted to reach 5.28 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.67% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 30.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Terex Corporation (TEX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.99. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.25, and its Beta score is 1.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.77. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 29.22.

In the same vein, TEX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.34, a figure that is expected to reach 1.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Terex Corporation (TEX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Terex Corporation, TEX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.24 million was better the volume of 0.99 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.23% While, its Average True Range was 1.94.

Raw Stochastic average of Terex Corporation (TEX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.64%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 36.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.41% that was higher than 41.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.