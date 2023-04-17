Search
admin
admin

11.88% volatility in Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) last month: This is a red flag warning

Top Picks

April 14, 2023, Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) trading session started at the price of $1.25, that was 16.26% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.52 and dropped to $1.25 before settling in for the closing price of $1.23. A 52-week range for MARK has been $0.87 – $6.86.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -23.10% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 268.90%. With a float of $10.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.29 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 74 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.17, operating margin of -86.99, and the pretax margin is +171.86.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Remark Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Remark Holdings Inc. is 9.47%, while institutional ownership is 9.80%.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.03) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +171.81 while generating a return on equity of 250.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 268.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81

Technical Analysis of Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK)

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) saw its 5-day average volume 0.54 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Remark Holdings Inc.’s (MARK) raw stochastic average was set at 26.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 153.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 126.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3886, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5857. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.5500 in the near term. At $1.6700, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8200. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1300. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0100.

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) Key Stats

There are 10,641K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 16.80 million. As of now, sales total 15,990 K while income totals 27,470 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,812 K while its last quarter net income were -8,924 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

CTLT (Catalent Inc.) dropped -26.84 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Sana Meer -
Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) on April 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $46.77, plunging -26.84% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Bank OZK (OZK) average volume reaches $1.59M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Steve Mayer -
On April 14, 2023, Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) opened at $34.50, lower -0.30% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

Investors must take note of The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s (TD) performance last week, which was 2.98%.

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on April 14, 2023, with The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) stock priced at $61.07, up 0.35% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.