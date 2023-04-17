16.25% volatility in iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) last month: This is a red flag warning

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) kicked off on April 14, 2023, at the price of $0.34, down -5.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.345 and dropped to $0.3111 before settling in for the closing price of $0.34. Over the past 52 weeks, IMBI has traded in a range of $0.31-$5.12.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -3.70% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 7.70%. With a float of $24.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.42 million.

In an organization with 1096 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.01, operating margin of -7.76, and the pretax margin is -12.93.

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of iMedia Brands Inc. is 14.45%, while institutional ownership is 21.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 11, was worth 1,200,002. In this transaction Director of this company bought 390,880 shares at a rate of $3.07, taking the stock ownership to the 2,223,317 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 11, when Company’s Director bought 195,440 for $3.07, making the entire transaction worth $600,001. This insider now owns 1,182,063 shares in total.

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 1/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.82 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by -$0.69. This company achieved a net margin of -12.86 while generating a return on equity of -166.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 4.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at iMedia Brands Inc.’s (IMBI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.74 million. That was better than the volume of 0.2 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, iMedia Brands Inc.’s (IMBI) raw stochastic average was set at 1.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 164.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 126.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6274, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7948. However, in the short run, iMedia Brands Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3413. Second resistance stands at $0.3601. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3752. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3074, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2923. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2735.

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.78 million has total of 28,917K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 551,130 K in contrast with the sum of -22,010 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 123,260 K and last quarter income was -21,300 K.