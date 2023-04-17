$19.92M in average volume shows that Citigroup Inc. (C) is heading in the right direction

April 14, 2023, Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) trading session started at the price of $48.17, that was 4.78% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.89 and dropped to $48.02 before settling in for the closing price of $47.30. A 52-week range for C has been $40.01 – $54.56.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 3.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -29.90%. With a float of $1.93 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.94 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 240000 employees.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Citigroup Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Citigroup Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 73.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 149,772. In this transaction Head of Human Resources of this company sold 2,950 shares at a rate of $50.77, taking the stock ownership to the 82,779 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s CEO, Legacy Franchises sold 11,903 for $51.10, making the entire transaction worth $608,303. This insider now owns 65,764 shares in total.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.14) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.18% during the next five years compared to 5.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Citigroup Inc. (C) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.11, a number that is poised to hit 1.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Citigroup Inc. (C)

Looking closely at Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C), its last 5-days average volume was 17.79 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 19.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.37.

During the past 100 days, Citigroup Inc.’s (C) raw stochastic average was set at 67.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.91. However, in the short run, Citigroup Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $50.29. Second resistance stands at $51.03. The third major resistance level sits at $52.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.29. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $46.55.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) Key Stats

There are 1,943,712K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 92.07 billion. As of now, sales total 101,078 M while income totals 14,845 M. Its latest quarter income was 30,444 M while its last quarter net income were 2,513 M.