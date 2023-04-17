Search
Shaun Noe
2.09% percent quarterly performance for Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) is not indicative of the underlying story

Company News

On April 14, 2023, Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) opened at $0.43, higher 7.56% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.48 and dropped to $0.421 before settling in for the closing price of $0.40. Price fluctuations for ANY have ranged from $0.23 to $1.81 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -13.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -403.70% at the time writing. With a float of $65.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $68.13 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 429 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -421.31, operating margin of -1467.25, and the pretax margin is -3171.73.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sphere 3D Corp. is 2.79%, while institutional ownership is 7.90%.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -3172.63 while generating a return on equity of -116.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -403.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 34.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.87

Technical Analysis of Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY)

Looking closely at Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY), its last 5-days average volume was 1.95 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Sphere 3D Corp.’s (ANY) raw stochastic average was set at 71.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 104.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3741, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4627. However, in the short run, Sphere 3D Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4689. Second resistance stands at $0.5040. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5279. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4099, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3860. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3509.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) Key Stats

There are currently 73,929K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 29.79 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,080 K according to its annual income of -192,800 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,430 K and its income totaled -116,940 K.

