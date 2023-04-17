Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

21.95% percent quarterly performance for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) is not indicative of the underlying story

Analyst Insights

On April 14, 2023, AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) opened at $27.23, lower -1.60% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.64 and dropped to $27.015 before settling in for the closing price of $28.06. Price fluctuations for AU have ranged from $11.94 to $28.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -52.30% at the time writing. With a float of $413.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $420.40 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 32594 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.88, operating margin of +18.75, and the pretax margin is +7.18.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gold industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AngloGold Ashanti Limited is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 27.10%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +6.60 while generating a return on equity of 7.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -52.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.63% during the next five years compared to 28.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.71

Technical Analysis of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.43 million, its volume of 4.07 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.85.

During the past 100 days, AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s (AU) raw stochastic average was set at 95.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.35. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $27.83 in the near term. At $28.05, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $28.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.80. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.58.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Key Stats

There are currently 418,600K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.56 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,501 M according to its annual income of 297,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 986,000 K and its income totaled 153,000 K.

