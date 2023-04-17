Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

224.17% percent quarterly performance for Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) is not indicative of the underlying story

Company News

April 14, 2023, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) trading session started at the price of $27.46, that was -11.12% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.2999 and dropped to $20.60 before settling in for the closing price of $26.26. A 52-week range for GFAI has been $3.81 – $44.80.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -72.20%. With a float of $1.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.62 million.

The firm has a total of 1705 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.98, operating margin of -10.54, and the pretax margin is -17.71.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Guardforce AI Co. Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Guardforce AI Co. Limited is 26.98%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -15.59 while generating a return on equity of -250.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -72.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -12.00

Technical Analysis of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Guardforce AI Co. Limited, GFAI], we can find that recorded value of 11.48 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.04.

During the past 100 days, Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s (GFAI) raw stochastic average was set at 59.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 577.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 290.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.03. Now, the first resistance to watch is $28.23. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $33.11. The third major resistance level sits at $36.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.71. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.83.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Key Stats

There are 1,035K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 42.48 million. As of now, sales total 35,150 K while income totals -5,480 K.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Steve Mayer -
Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) on April 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.32, plunging -4.60% from the previous trading...
Read more

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) is -74.19% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Sana Meer -
On April 14, 2023, G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) opened at $0.60, higher 9.21% from the last session. During the day, the...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) performance over the last week is recorded 7.83%

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on April 14, 2023, with Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) stock priced at $44.95, up 1.03% from the previous...
Read more

