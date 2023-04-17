Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

-26.16% percent quarterly performance for Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) is not indicative of the underlying story

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on April 14, 2023, with Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) stock priced at $0.40, down -6.45% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.42 and dropped to $0.31 before settling in for the closing price of $0.42. LPTX’s price has ranged from $0.27 to $1.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -2.00%. With a float of $82.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.24 million.

The firm has a total of 44 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Leap Therapeutics Inc. is 8.28%, while institutional ownership is 44.50%.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.1 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.49% during the next five years compared to 36.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Leap Therapeutics Inc., LPTX], we can find that recorded value of 1.3 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s (LPTX) raw stochastic average was set at 23.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 126.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 101.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4706, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7890. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4386. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4843. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5486. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3286, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2643. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2186.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 49.89 million, the company has a total of 118,750K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -54,600 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -12,102 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Last month’s performance of 7.24% for Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) is certainly impressive

Sana Meer -
Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) on April 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $85.70, soaring 1.11% from the previous trading...
Read more

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) to new highs

Steve Mayer -
April 14, 2023, Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) trading session started at the price of $33.71, that was 1.20% jump from the session...
Read more

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Shaun Noe -
On April 14, 2023, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) opened at $3.90, lower -3.84% from the last session. During the day, the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.