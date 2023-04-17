-26.16% percent quarterly performance for Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on April 14, 2023, with Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) stock priced at $0.40, down -6.45% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.42 and dropped to $0.31 before settling in for the closing price of $0.42. LPTX’s price has ranged from $0.27 to $1.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -2.00%. With a float of $82.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.24 million.

The firm has a total of 44 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Leap Therapeutics Inc. is 8.28%, while institutional ownership is 44.50%.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.1 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.49% during the next five years compared to 36.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Leap Therapeutics Inc., LPTX], we can find that recorded value of 1.3 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s (LPTX) raw stochastic average was set at 23.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 126.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 101.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4706, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7890. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4386. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4843. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5486. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3286, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2643. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2186.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 49.89 million, the company has a total of 118,750K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -54,600 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -12,102 K.