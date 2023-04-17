-35.05% percent quarterly performance for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) is not indicative of the underlying story

April 14, 2023, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) trading session started at the price of $1.63, that was 5.36% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.91 and dropped to $1.63 before settling in for the closing price of $1.68. A 52-week range for CNET has been $1.23 – $6.30.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 6.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 65.50%. With a float of $5.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.83 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 85 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.57, operating margin of -28.71, and the pretax margin is -5.31.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. is 19.04%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -5.82 while generating a return on equity of -16.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 31.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18

Technical Analysis of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET)

Looking closely at ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET), its last 5-days average volume was 0.19 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s (CNET) raw stochastic average was set at 17.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 143.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 114.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6604, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.0478. However, in the short run, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.9100. Second resistance stands at $2.0500. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4900. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3500.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) Key Stats

There are 7,166K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 12.00 million. As of now, sales total 47,330 K while income totals -2,750 K. Its latest quarter income was 7,216 K while its last quarter net income were -2,840 K.