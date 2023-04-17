-38.48% percent quarterly performance for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) is not indicative of the underlying story

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) kicked off on April 14, 2023, at the price of $6.98, down -3.99% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.09 and dropped to $6.66 before settling in for the closing price of $7.01. Over the past 52 weeks, TWKS has traded in a range of $6.57-$21.67.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -43.10%. With a float of $89.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $315.20 million.

The firm has a total of 12500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.11, operating margin of -3.33, and the pretax margin is -5.75.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 26.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 110,635. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 14,500 shares at a rate of $7.63, taking the stock ownership to the 332,009 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 35,000 for $7.64, making the entire transaction worth $267,400. This insider now owns 1,389,647 shares in total.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.1 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.09) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -8.13 while generating a return on equity of -14.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -43.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s (TWKS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Thoughtworks Holding Inc., TWKS], we can find that recorded value of 1.38 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s (TWKS) raw stochastic average was set at 3.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.76. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.99. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.26. The third major resistance level sits at $7.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.40. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.13.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.22 billion has total of 316,541K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,296 M in contrast with the sum of -105,390 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 310,740 K and last quarter income was 15,890 K.