6.55% volatility in Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on April 14, 2023, with Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock priced at $9.31, down -2.80% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.41 and dropped to $8.88 before settling in for the closing price of $9.30. PLUG’s price has ranged from $8.90 to $31.56 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 47.60% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -51.60%. With a float of $523.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $584.21 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3353 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -27.71, operating margin of -93.79, and the pretax margin is -103.10.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Plug Power Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 59.70%.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.38 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -103.22 while generating a return on equity of -16.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -51.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Plug Power Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.25, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Plug Power Inc. (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) saw its 5-day average volume 26.56 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 18.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, Plug Power Inc.’s (PLUG) raw stochastic average was set at 1.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.68. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.34 in the near term. At $9.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.58. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.28.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.52 billion, the company has a total of 593,394K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 701,440 K while annual income is -724,010 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 220,740 K while its latest quarter income was -223,470 K.