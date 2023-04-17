6.94% volatility in Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) last month: This is a red flag warning

On April 14, 2023, Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) opened at $2.01, higher 1.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.11 and dropped to $1.99 before settling in for the closing price of $2.01. Price fluctuations for LU have ranged from $1.26 to $7.05 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 15.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -38.60% at the time writing. With a float of $2.19 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.29 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 71034 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +73.84, operating margin of +21.41, and the pretax margin is +18.79.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Credit Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lufax Holding Ltd is 4.24%, while institutional ownership is 16.60%.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.03) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +12.56 while generating a return on equity of 9.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.10% during the next five years compared to 9.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lufax Holding Ltd (LU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lufax Holding Ltd (LU)

The latest stats from [Lufax Holding Ltd, LU] show that its last 5-days average volume of 11.7 million was inferior to 15.26 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Lufax Holding Ltd’s (LU) raw stochastic average was set at 37.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 101.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.86. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.16. The third major resistance level sits at $2.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.92. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.86.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) Key Stats

There are currently 2,285,813K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.61 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,426 M according to its annual income of 1,261 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,786 M and its income totaled -118,210 K.