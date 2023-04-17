-7.79% percent quarterly performance for Aflac Incorporated (AFL) is not indicative of the underlying story

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) on April 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $66.55, plunging -0.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $66.90 and dropped to $65.815 before settling in for the closing price of $66.30. Within the past 52 weeks, AFL’s price has moved between $52.07 and $74.01.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -2.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 3.10%. With a float of $563.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $619.68 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12882 employees.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Life industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Aflac Incorporated is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 60.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 32,225. In this transaction Director of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $64.45, taking the stock ownership to the 19,269 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s Chairman & Rep. Director, ALIJ sold 22,291 for $70.36, making the entire transaction worth $1,568,395. This insider now owns 53,925 shares in total.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.21) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +21.54 while generating a return on equity of 15.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.13% during the next five years compared to 14.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) Trading Performance Indicators

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.56, a number that is poised to hit 1.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aflac Incorporated (AFL)

Looking closely at Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL), its last 5-days average volume was 2.14 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.27.

During the past 100 days, Aflac Incorporated’s (AFL) raw stochastic average was set at 43.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 8.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $66.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.63. However, in the short run, Aflac Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $66.80. Second resistance stands at $67.39. The third major resistance level sits at $67.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $65.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.22. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $64.63.

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 40.56 billion based on 612,209K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 19,502 M and income totals 4,201 M. The company made 4,010 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 185,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.