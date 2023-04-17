-8.15% percent quarterly performance for New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on April 14, 2023, with New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) stock priced at $9.12, down -3.34% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.14 and dropped to $8.67 before settling in for the closing price of $8.98. NYCB’s price has ranged from $5.81 to $11.02 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.70% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 5.10%. With a float of $672.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $682.90 million.

The firm has a total of 7497 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of New York Community Bancorp Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 44.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07, was worth 45,863. In this transaction Sr EVP & President of Banking of this company sold 4,600 shares at a rate of $9.97, taking the stock ownership to the 123,033 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 06, when Company’s Director bought 30,800 for $24.57, making the entire transaction worth $756,756. This insider now owns 30,800 shares in total.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.25 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +27.52 while generating a return on equity of 8.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.30% during the next five years compared to 9.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [New York Community Bancorp Inc., NYCB], we can find that recorded value of 11.78 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 14.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s (NYCB) raw stochastic average was set at 61.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.23. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.99. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.30. The third major resistance level sits at $9.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.36. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.05.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.13 billion, the company has a total of 682,901K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,339 M while annual income is 650,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 879,000 K while its latest quarter income was 172,000 K.