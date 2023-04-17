8.67% percent quarterly performance for Fastenal Company (FAST) is not indicative of the underlying story

On April 14, 2023, Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) opened at $52.475, higher 1.78% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $53.90 and dropped to $52.38 before settling in for the closing price of $52.34. Price fluctuations for FAST have ranged from $43.73 to $59.06 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 9.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 17.80% at the time writing. With a float of $569.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $571.01 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 19854 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.69, operating margin of +20.82, and the pretax margin is +20.63.

Fastenal Company (FAST) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Industrial Distribution industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Fastenal Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 79.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07, was worth 798,640. In this transaction SENIOR EXECUTIVE VP of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $53.24, taking the stock ownership to the 7,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29, when Company’s EXECUTIVE VICE-PRESIDENT bought 5,940 for $50.58, making the entire transaction worth $300,433. This insider now owns 5,940 shares in total.

Fastenal Company (FAST) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.5) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +15.57 while generating a return on equity of 35.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.33% during the next five years compared to 14.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Fastenal Company (FAST). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.94, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fastenal Company (FAST)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.42 million, its volume of 4.77 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.25.

During the past 100 days, Fastenal Company’s (FAST) raw stochastic average was set at 78.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 70.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.29. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $53.99 in the near term. At $54.70, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $55.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.66. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $50.95.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) Key Stats

There are currently 570,961K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 29.88 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,981 M according to its annual income of 1,087 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,696 M and its income totaled 245,600 K.