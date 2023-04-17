89bio Inc. (ETNB) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 0 K

April 14, 2023, 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) trading session started at the price of $15.13, that was 2.71% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.57 and dropped to $14.525 before settling in for the closing price of $15.11. A 52-week range for ETNB has been $2.00 – $18.03.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 34.60%. With a float of $46.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.98 million.

In an organization with 45 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward 89bio Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of 89bio Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 04, was worth 130,379. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 8,721 shares at a rate of $14.95, taking the stock ownership to the 53,578 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 28, when Company’s Director bought 61,538 for $16.15, making the entire transaction worth $993,839. This insider now owns 61,538 shares in total.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.69) by $0.21. This company achieved a return on equity of -73.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what 89bio Inc. (ETNB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 89bio Inc. (ETNB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.5 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.02 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.13.

During the past 100 days, 89bio Inc.’s (ETNB) raw stochastic average was set at 77.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.98. However, in the short run, 89bio Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.89. Second resistance stands at $16.25. The third major resistance level sits at $16.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.16. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.80.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Key Stats

There are 52,231K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.06 billion. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -102,030 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -24,602 K.