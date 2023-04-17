Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

A look at Lennar Corporation’s (LEN) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on April 14, 2023, with Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) stock priced at $103.43, up 1.12% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $105.02 and dropped to $103.35 before settling in for the closing price of $103.84. LEN’s price has ranged from $62.54 to $109.28 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 21.60% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 10.30%. With a float of $228.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $286.07 million.

The firm has a total of 12012 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.31, operating margin of +20.05, and the pretax margin is +17.84.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Residential Construction Industry. The insider ownership of Lennar Corporation is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 98.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 23, was worth 958,279. In this transaction VP/CFO/Treasurer of this company sold 9,289 shares at a rate of $103.16, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 21, when Company’s VP & Controller sold 15,000 for $82.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,230,000. This insider now owns 41,382 shares in total.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 2/27/2023, the company reported earnings of $2.06 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +13.53 while generating a return on equity of 20.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.70% during the next five years compared to 36.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Lennar Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 16.17, a number that is poised to hit 2.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lennar Corporation (LEN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Lennar Corporation, LEN], we can find that recorded value of 1.92 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.35.

During the past 100 days, Lennar Corporation’s (LEN) raw stochastic average was set at 83.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 68.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $101.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $88.33. Now, the first resistance to watch is $105.56. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $106.13. The third major resistance level sits at $107.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $103.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $102.79. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $102.22.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 29.56 billion, the company has a total of 289,401K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 33,671 M while annual income is 4,614 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,490 M while its latest quarter income was 596,530 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Investors must take note of DocGo Inc.’s (DCGO) performance last week, which was -3.97%.

Sana Meer -
DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCGO) on April 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $8.41, plunging -7.74% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) with a beta value of 1.38 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Steve Mayer -
April 14, 2023, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) trading session started at the price of $1.52, that was 6.49% jump from the session before....
Read more

Now that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s volume has hit 1.52 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Shaun Noe -
On April 14, 2023, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) opened at $0.097, lower -2.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.