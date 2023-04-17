A look at WeTrade Group Inc.’s (WETG) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on April 14, 2023, with WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) stock priced at $0.151, up 4.11% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1888 and dropped to $0.1441 before settling in for the closing price of $0.15. WETG’s price has ranged from $0.15 to $50.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 92.70%. With a float of $62.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $192.77 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 76 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +81.10, operating margin of +41.68, and the pretax margin is +43.79.

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of WeTrade Group Inc. is 68.13%, while institutional ownership is 1.10%.

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +35.99 while generating a return on equity of 44.19.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are WeTrade Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 11.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04

Technical Analysis of WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG)

Looking closely at WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG), its last 5-days average volume was 3.24 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, WeTrade Group Inc.’s (WETG) raw stochastic average was set at 0.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 158.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3398, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.0400. However, in the short run, WeTrade Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1792. Second resistance stands at $0.2063. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2239. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1345, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1169. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0898.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 28.50 million, the company has a total of 195,033K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 14,380 K while annual income is 5,180 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,353 K while its latest quarter income was -8,657 K.