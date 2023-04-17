A major move is in the offing as Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) market cap hits 65.61 billion

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) kicked off on April 14, 2023, at the price of $3.90, up 2.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.93 and dropped to $3.89 before settling in for the closing price of $3.83. Over the past 52 weeks, SAN has traded in a range of $2.26-$4.09.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.00% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 21.20%. With a float of $16.79 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.79 billion.

The firm has a total of 189835 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Banco Santander S.A. is 21.00%, while institutional ownership is 1.90%.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +10.26 while generating a return on equity of 11.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Banco Santander S.A.’s (SAN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.63

Technical Analysis of Banco Santander S.A. (SAN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Banco Santander S.A., SAN], we can find that recorded value of 3.03 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Banco Santander S.A.’s (SAN) raw stochastic average was set at 88.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.96. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.94. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.95. The third major resistance level sits at $3.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.87. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.86.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 65.61 billion has total of 16,453,996K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 89,480 M in contrast with the sum of 10,120 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 14,250 M and last quarter income was 2,412 M.