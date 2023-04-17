A major move is in the offing as Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) market cap hits 370.79 million

April 14, 2023, Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) trading session started at the price of $2.50, that was 6.45% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.64 and dropped to $2.50 before settling in for the closing price of $2.48. A 52-week range for SUPV has been $1.20 – $3.22.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 78.60% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -12.10%. With a float of $46.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.62 million.

The firm has a total of 3814 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Grupo Supervielle S.A. stocks. The insider ownership of Grupo Supervielle S.A. is 5.52%, while institutional ownership is 3.20%.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.03) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -1.45 while generating a return on equity of -6.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Grupo Supervielle S.A., SUPV], we can find that recorded value of 0.45 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s (SUPV) raw stochastic average was set at 65.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.04. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.69. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.73. The third major resistance level sits at $2.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.45. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.41.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) Key Stats

There are 91,344K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 370.79 million. As of now, sales total 2,356 M while income totals -34,540 K. Its latest quarter income was 530,970 K while its last quarter net income were -4,900 K.