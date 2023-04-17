A major move is in the offing as Nokia Oyj (NOK) market cap hits 27.79 billion

April 14, 2023, Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) trading session started at the price of $4.95, that was -0.81% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.97 and dropped to $4.88 before settling in for the closing price of $4.94. A 52-week range for NOK has been $4.08 – $5.41.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 1.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 158.10%. With a float of $5.54 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.59 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 86896 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.71, operating margin of +11.37, and the pretax margin is +8.87.

Nokia Oyj (NOK) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.14) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +16.86 while generating a return on equity of 21.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 158.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.72% during the next five years compared to 51.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Nokia Oyj (NOK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 39.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.82, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nokia Oyj (NOK)

Looking closely at Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), its last 5-days average volume was 14.89 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 17.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Nokia Oyj’s (NOK) raw stochastic average was set at 69.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.74. However, in the short run, Nokia Oyj’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.95. Second resistance stands at $5.01. The third major resistance level sits at $5.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.83. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.77.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) Key Stats

There are 5,632,297K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 27.79 billion. As of now, sales total 26,246 M while income totals 4,478 M. Its latest quarter income was 7,606 M while its last quarter net income were 3,221 M.