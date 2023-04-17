Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

A major move is in the offing as UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) market cap hits 524.10 million

Analyst Insights

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) kicked off on April 14, 2023, at the price of $3.37, down -4.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.385 and dropped to $3.25 before settling in for the closing price of $3.39. Over the past 52 weeks, TIGR has traded in a range of $2.95-$5.79.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 67.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -115.10%. With a float of $107.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $153.57 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1134 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.79, operating margin of +0.77, and the pretax margin is +0.90.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of UP Fintech Holding Limited is 22.99%, while institutional ownership is 5.00%.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.27) by -$0.31. This company achieved a net margin of -0.97 while generating a return on equity of -0.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -115.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at UP Fintech Holding Limited’s (TIGR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.02 and is forecasted to reach 0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.04 million, its volume of 0.75 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, UP Fintech Holding Limited’s (TIGR) raw stochastic average was set at 10.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.92. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.34 in the near term. At $3.43, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.16. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.07.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 524.10 million has total of 153,967K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 225,370 K in contrast with the sum of -2,190 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 63,850 K and last quarter income was 1,240 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

$3.08M in average volume shows that D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) is heading in the right direction

Sana Meer -
D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) on April 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $97.57, soaring 0.28% from the previous trading...
Read more

Recent developments with Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.59 cents.

Sana Meer -
April 14, 2023, Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) trading session started at the price of $13.68, that was 0.22% jump from the session...
Read more

The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) posted a 2.50% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Steve Mayer -
On April 14, 2023, The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE: WMB) opened at $30.59, lower -0.36% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.