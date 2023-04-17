Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) posted a -22.22% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) kicked off on April 14, 2023, at the price of $0.9404, down -12.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9404 and dropped to $0.7921 before settling in for the closing price of $0.95. Over the past 52 weeks, ADN has traded in a range of $0.90-$4.48.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -222.00%. With a float of $25.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.26 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 175 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -63.81, operating margin of -642.27, and the pretax margin is -973.68.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Renewable Industry. The insider ownership of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. is 13.80%, while institutional ownership is 24.70%.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -948.54 while generating a return on equity of -76.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -222.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (ADN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.44 and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN)

Looking closely at Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.78 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (ADN) raw stochastic average was set at 3.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.69% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4970, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1930. However, in the short run, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9229. Second resistance stands at $1.0058. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0712. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7746, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7092. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.6263.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 49.90 million has total of 52,262K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,840 K in contrast with the sum of -74,340 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,960 K and last quarter income was -47,630 K.