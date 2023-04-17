Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,349 M

On April 14, 2023, Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) opened at $11.44, lower -2.90% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.54 and dropped to $10.685 before settling in for the closing price of $11.37. Price fluctuations for AFRM have ranged from $8.62 to $40.97 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 9.80% at the time writing. With a float of $221.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $293.68 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2552 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +88.30, operating margin of -43.88, and the pretax margin is -53.72.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Affirm Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 83.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 192,711. In this transaction Director of this company sold 17,286 shares at a rate of $11.15, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Director sold 17,287 for $12.77, making the entire transaction worth $220,673. This insider now owns 17,286 shares in total.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$1.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.98) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -52.43 while generating a return on equity of -27.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM)

The latest stats from [Affirm Holdings Inc., AFRM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 11.32 million was inferior to 18.28 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.95.

During the past 100 days, Affirm Holdings Inc.’s (AFRM) raw stochastic average was set at 17.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 103.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.70. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.49. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.94. The third major resistance level sits at $12.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.23. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.78.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Key Stats

There are currently 293,995K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.34 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,349 M according to its annual income of -707,420 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 399,560 K and its income totaled -322,440 K.