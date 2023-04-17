Ambev S.A. (ABEV) 20 Days SMA touches 6.00%: The odds favor the bear

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) kicked off on April 14, 2023, at the price of $2.915, up 0.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.97 and dropped to $2.91 before settling in for the closing price of $2.93. Over the past 52 weeks, ABEV has traded in a range of $2.40-$3.24.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 10.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 14.20%. With a float of $4.41 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.74 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 52000 employees.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.03) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to 14.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ambev S.A.’s (ABEV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 123.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ambev S.A. (ABEV)

Looking closely at Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV), its last 5-days average volume was 14.35 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 24.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Ambev S.A.’s (ABEV) raw stochastic average was set at 71.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.79. However, in the short run, Ambev S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.97. Second resistance stands at $3.00. The third major resistance level sits at $3.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.88. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.85.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 46.72 billion has total of 15,737,155K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 15,440 M in contrast with the sum of 2,801 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,327 M and last quarter income was 950,760 K.