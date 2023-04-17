Search
Shaun Noe
Amyris Inc. (AMRS) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 75,800 K

Company News

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) on April 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.05, plunging -7.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.055 and dropped to $0.9502 before settling in for the closing price of $1.05. Within the past 52 weeks, AMRS’s price has moved between $0.99 and $4.86.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 16.10% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -78.30%. With a float of $233.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $327.81 million.

In an organization with 1598 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2.09, operating margin of -219.63, and the pretax margin is -199.60.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Amyris Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 38.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 05, was worth 284,305. In this transaction CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of this company sold 231,368 shares at a rate of $1.23, taking the stock ownership to the 612,546 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 21, when Company’s Director sold 200,000 for $3.50, making the entire transaction worth $700,000. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.27) by -$0.23. This company achieved a net margin of -195.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -78.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 23.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.65, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amyris Inc. (AMRS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.56 million. That was inferior than the volume of 5.07 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Amyris Inc.’s (AMRS) raw stochastic average was set at 1.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3346, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0899. However, in the short run, Amyris Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0331. Second resistance stands at $1.0965. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1379. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9283, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8869. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8235.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 384.92 million based on 366,686K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 269,850 K and income totals -528,510 K. The company made 75,800 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -149,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Trading Directions

