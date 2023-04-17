Antero Resources Corporation (AR) volume exceeds 3.33 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) on April 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $23.81, soaring 0.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.00 and dropped to $23.61 before settling in for the closing price of $23.78. Within the past 52 weeks, AR’s price has moved between $20.65 and $48.80.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 14.30% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -60.30%. With a float of $263.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $298.95 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 586 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.84, operating margin of +49.86, and the pretax margin is +28.27.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Antero Resources Corporation is 4.80%, while institutional ownership is 79.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 07, was worth 24,435,884. In this transaction Director of this company sold 779,755 shares at a rate of $31.34, taking the stock ownership to the 4,000,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s Director sold 220,245 for $31.16, making the entire transaction worth $6,862,284. This insider now owns 4,779,755 shares in total.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.91) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +21.69 while generating a return on equity of 30.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -60.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) Trading Performance Indicators

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.83, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Antero Resources Corporation (AR)

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) saw its 5-day average volume 3.94 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.90.

During the past 100 days, Antero Resources Corporation’s (AR) raw stochastic average was set at 17.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.26. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $24.06 in the near term. At $24.22, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $24.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.44. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.28.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.02 billion based on 295,249K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,138 M and income totals 1,899 M. The company made 2,085 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 730,300 K in sales during its previous quarter.