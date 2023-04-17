Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) volume exceeds 3.01 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On April 14, 2023, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) opened at $0.66, lower -2.61% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6618 and dropped to $0.64 before settling in for the closing price of $0.66. Price fluctuations for ACB have ranged from $0.63 to $3.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 65.10% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -95.30% at the time writing. With a float of $299.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $326.45 million.

The firm has a total of 1338 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -65.98, operating margin of -157.59, and the pretax margin is -777.01.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Aurora Cannabis Inc. is 0.06%, while institutional ownership is 14.96%.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -776.02 while generating a return on equity of -127.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -95.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Aurora Cannabis Inc., ACB], we can find that recorded value of 2.62 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s (ACB) raw stochastic average was set at 1.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7977, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1602. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6550. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6693. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6768. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6332, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6257. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.6114.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Key Stats

There are currently 345,173K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 300.96 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 174,880 K according to its annual income of -1,357 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 45,480 K and its income totaled -48,210 K.