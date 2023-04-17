BAC (Bank of America Corporation) climbed 3.36 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

April 14, 2023, Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) trading session started at the price of $29.30, that was 3.36% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.87 and dropped to $29.2499 before settling in for the closing price of $28.56. A 52-week range for BAC has been $26.32 – $40.37.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.70% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -10.80%. With a float of $7.98 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.09 billion.

The firm has a total of 217000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Bank of America Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Bank of America Corporation is 0.11%, while institutional ownership is 71.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 23, was worth 3,600,411. In this transaction Pres, Gl Corp & Invest Banking of this company sold 105,054 shares at a rate of $34.27, taking the stock ownership to the 319,803 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s Pres, Gl Corp & Invest Banking sold 214,745 for $35.91, making the entire transaction worth $7,712,137. This insider now owns 214,747 shares in total.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.77) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +23.82 while generating a return on equity of 10.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.36% during the next five years compared to 12.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bank of America Corporation (BAC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bank of America Corporation, BAC], we can find that recorded value of 55.4 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 55.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.86.

During the past 100 days, Bank of America Corporation’s (BAC) raw stochastic average was set at 27.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.37. Now, the first resistance to watch is $29.84. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $30.17. The third major resistance level sits at $30.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.93. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $28.60.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) Key Stats

There are 8,003,839K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 228.46 billion. As of now, sales total 115,053 M while income totals 27,528 M. Its latest quarter income was 34,926 M while its last quarter net income were 7,132 M.