BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) soared 15.05 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

April 14, 2023, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) trading session started at the price of $3.02, that was 15.05% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.55 and dropped to $2.90 before settling in for the closing price of $2.79. A 52-week range for BBAI has been $0.58 – $13.59.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 17.50%. With a float of $17.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.48 million.

In an organization with 649 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. is 86.69%, while institutional ownership is 2.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 489,440. In this transaction Director of this company sold 266,000 shares at a rate of $1.84, taking the stock ownership to the 902,907 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s Director sold 266,000 for $1.84, making the entire transaction worth $489,440. This insider now owns 902,907 shares in total.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.09) by -$0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.96, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 16.34 million. That was better than the volume of 11.08 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s (BBAI) raw stochastic average was set at 42.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 200.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 271.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.03. However, in the short run, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.54. Second resistance stands at $3.87. The third major resistance level sits at $4.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.57. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.24.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) Key Stats

There are 142,835K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 398.49 million. As of now, sales total 155,010 K while income totals -121,670 K. Its latest quarter income was 40,360 K while its last quarter net income were -29,890 K.