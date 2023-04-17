BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) with a beta value of 0.27 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on April 14, 2023, with BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) stock priced at $0.5264, up 35.57% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.755 and dropped to $0.5264 before settling in for the closing price of $0.53. BIMI’s price has ranged from $0.48 to $11.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 35.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -256.60%. With a float of $2.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.81 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 524 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.97, operating margin of -29.94, and the pretax margin is -128.89.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Pharmaceutical Retailers Industry. The insider ownership of BIMI International Medical Inc. is 35.70%, while institutional ownership is 0.80%.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -129.20 while generating a return on equity of -250.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -256.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are BIMI International Medical Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -55.36

Technical Analysis of BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI)

Looking closely at BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.27 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 71175.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, BIMI International Medical Inc.’s (BIMI) raw stochastic average was set at 6.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 138.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 121.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9781, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.7906. However, in the short run, BIMI International Medical Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8079. Second resistance stands at $0.8957. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0365. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5793, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4385. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3507.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.00 million, the company has a total of 3,843K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 27,080 K while annual income is -34,990 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 7,315 K while its latest quarter income was -3,713 K.