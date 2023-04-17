Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 9,131 K

On April 14, 2023, Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) opened at $2.03, higher 3.16% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.05 and dropped to $1.8408 before settling in for the closing price of $1.90. Price fluctuations for BTBT have ranged from $0.53 to $3.00 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 91.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 34.40% at the time writing. With a float of $75.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.33 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 12 workers is very important to gauge.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bit Digital Inc. is 0.78%, while institutional ownership is 8.30%.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by -$0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 19.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)

The latest stats from [Bit Digital Inc., BTBT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.79 million was superior to 2.49 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Bit Digital Inc.’s (BTBT) raw stochastic average was set at 94.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 114.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3883, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2674. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.0597. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.1595. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2689. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8505, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7411. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.6413.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Key Stats

There are currently 82,483K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 156.70 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 96,080 K according to its annual income of 4,860 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 9,131 K and its income totaled -14,338 K.