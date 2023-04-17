BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) volume exceeds 1.61 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On April 14, 2023, BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) opened at $1.43, lower -2.04% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.49 and dropped to $1.3609 before settling in for the closing price of $1.47. Price fluctuations for BKSY have ranged from $1.00 to $3.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 81.10% at the time writing. With a float of $93.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $119.08 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 259 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -9.39, operating margin of -132.44, and the pretax margin is -114.58.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of BlackSky Technology Inc. is 4.10%, while institutional ownership is 29.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 105,924. In this transaction CEO and President of this company sold 75,660 shares at a rate of $1.40, taking the stock ownership to the 2,864,450 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 7,547 for $1.40, making the entire transaction worth $10,566. This insider now owns 882,775 shares in total.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -114.58 while generating a return on equity of -49.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY)

Looking closely at BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY), its last 5-days average volume was 1.03 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, BlackSky Technology Inc.’s (BKSY) raw stochastic average was set at 19.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6062, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8234. However, in the short run, BlackSky Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4997. Second resistance stands at $1.5594. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6288. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3706, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3012. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.2415.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) Key Stats

There are currently 139,256K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 204.70 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 65,350 K according to its annual income of -74,170 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 19,420 K and its income totaled -14,860 K.