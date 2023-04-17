Search
Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 2,412 M

April 14, 2023, Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) trading session started at the price of $0.1932, that was -4.95% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1988 and dropped to $0.1755 before settling in for the closing price of $0.19. A 52-week range for BHG has been $0.19 – $2.40.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -46.20%. With a float of $593.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $629.46 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2840 workers is very important to gauge.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Bright Health Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Bright Health Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 72.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 157,958. In this transaction CEO & President of this company sold 394,896 shares at a rate of $0.40, taking the stock ownership to the 210,318 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s CFO & CAO sold 114,173 for $0.40, making the entire transaction worth $45,669. This insider now owns 289,157 shares in total.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.51) by $0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -46.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG)

The latest stats from [Bright Health Group Inc., BHG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.23 million was superior to 2.89 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Bright Health Group Inc.’s (BHG) raw stochastic average was set at 0.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 146.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4901, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0440. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1944. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2082. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2177. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1711, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1616. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1478.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) Key Stats

There are 635,125K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 120.94 million. As of now, sales total 2,412 M while income totals -1,456 M. Its latest quarter income was -2,632 M while its last quarter net income were -679,570 K.

