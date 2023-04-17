Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 11,406 M

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) on April 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $70.60, plunging -0.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $70.79 and dropped to $69.95 before settling in for the closing price of $70.69. Within the past 52 weeks, BMY’s price has moved between $65.28 and $81.43.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 17.30% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -5.40%. With a float of $2.10 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.11 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 34300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.39, operating margin of +20.08, and the pretax margin is +16.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – General industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is 0.07%, while institutional ownership is 79.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 06, was worth 17,916,000. In this transaction Board Chair and CEO of this company sold 240,000 shares at a rate of $74.65, taking the stock ownership to the 236,104 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 06, when Company’s EVP, Chief Human Resources sold 11,183 for $74.69, making the entire transaction worth $835,258. This insider now owns 23,043 shares in total.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.72) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +13.71 while generating a return on equity of 18.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.06% during the next five years compared to 4.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.95, a number that is poised to hit 2.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) saw its 5-day average volume 5.6 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 8.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.05.

During the past 100 days, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (BMY) raw stochastic average was set at 32.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 11.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 16.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $69.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $72.76. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $70.84 in the near term. At $71.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $71.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $70.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $69.56. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $69.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 148.68 billion based on 2,103,303K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 46,159 M and income totals 6,327 M. The company made 11,406 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,022 M in sales during its previous quarter.