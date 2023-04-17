Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) is expecting 7.92% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On April 14, 2023, Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) opened at $2.80, lower -8.16% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.90 and dropped to $2.545 before settling in for the closing price of $2.82. Price fluctuations for BFLY have ranged from $1.62 to $8.72 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -352.80% at the time writing. With a float of $156.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $200.81 million.

The firm has a total of 330 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.77, operating margin of -260.57, and the pretax margin is -229.84.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Butterfly Network Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 51.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 1,980. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 1,200 shares at a rate of $1.65, taking the stock ownership to the 1,103,145 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 9,239 for $1.95, making the entire transaction worth $18,011. This insider now owns 1,104,345 shares in total.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.22) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -229.90 while generating a return on equity of -43.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -352.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.84, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Butterfly Network Inc., BFLY], we can find that recorded value of 6.51 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Butterfly Network Inc.’s (BFLY) raw stochastic average was set at 50.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 149.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 89.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.68. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.81. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.03. The third major resistance level sits at $3.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.32. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.10.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) Key Stats

There are currently 203,440K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 573.71 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 73,390 K according to its annual income of -168,720 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 18,980 K and its income totaled -33,700 K.