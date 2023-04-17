C3.ai Inc. (AI) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 252,760 K

A new trading day began on April 14, 2023, with C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) stock priced at $22.55, down -1.79% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.95 and dropped to $21.47 before settling in for the closing price of $22.29. AI’s price has ranged from $10.16 to $34.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -241.60%. With a float of $90.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.73 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 704 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.79, operating margin of -77.59, and the pretax margin is -75.68.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of C3.ai Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 44.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 720,960. In this transaction Director of this company sold 24,000 shares at a rate of $30.04, taking the stock ownership to the 209,664 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 24, when Company’s SVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 553 for $25.83, making the entire transaction worth $14,285. This insider now owns 341,409 shares in total.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 1/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -75.99 while generating a return on equity of -18.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -241.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are C3.ai Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of C3.ai Inc. (AI)

The latest stats from [C3.ai Inc., AI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 20.38 million was inferior to 22.61 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.67.

During the past 100 days, C3.ai Inc.’s (AI) raw stochastic average was set at 47.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 177.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 119.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.29. Now, the first resistance to watch is $22.74. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $23.58. The third major resistance level sits at $24.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.62. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.78.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.50 billion, the company has a total of 112,210K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 252,760 K while annual income is -192,070 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 66,670 K while its latest quarter income was -63,160 K.