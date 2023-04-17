Can Morgan Stanley’s (MS) hike of 2.99% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On April 14, 2023, Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) opened at $86.43, higher 1.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $87.40 and dropped to $86.00 before settling in for the closing price of $85.69. Price fluctuations for MS have ranged from $72.05 to $100.99 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 8.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -23.40% at the time writing. With a float of $1.31 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.65 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 82000 workers is very important to gauge.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Morgan Stanley is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 63.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 13, was worth 4,550,950. In this transaction Co-President/Head of WM of this company sold 46,226 shares at a rate of $98.45, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 13, when Company’s Co-President/Head of WM sold 24,556 for $98.23, making the entire transaction worth $2,412,099. This insider now owns 190,440 shares in total.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.19) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +16.71 while generating a return on equity of 10.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.80% during the next five years compared to 10.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Morgan Stanley (MS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.14, a number that is poised to hit 1.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Morgan Stanley (MS)

The latest stats from [Morgan Stanley, MS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.87 million was inferior to 7.72 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.10.

During the past 100 days, Morgan Stanley’s (MS) raw stochastic average was set at 25.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $92.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $87.36. Now, the first resistance to watch is $87.41. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $88.10. The third major resistance level sits at $88.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $86.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $85.30. The third support level lies at $84.61 if the price breaches the second support level.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Key Stats

There are currently 1,672,367K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 143.31 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 53,668 M according to its annual income of 11,029 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 12,749 M and its income totaled 2,236 M.