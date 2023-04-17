Search
Can Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s (PBR) hike of 12.82% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) on April 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $11.855, soaring 1.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.095 and dropped to $11.85 before settling in for the closing price of $11.89. Within the past 52 weeks, PBR’s price has moved between $8.88 and $16.04.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 17.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 76.60%. With a float of $4.20 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.52 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 45149 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.25, operating margin of +43.25, and the pretax margin is +42.68.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Integrated industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is 39.80%, while institutional ownership is 23.40%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.42) by -$0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +29.37 while generating a return on equity of 50.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 76.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.86, a number that is poised to hit 0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

The latest stats from [Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, PBR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 17.51 million was inferior to 22.67 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s (PBR) raw stochastic average was set at 56.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.03. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.15. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.25. The third major resistance level sits at $12.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.76. The third support level lies at $11.66 if the price breaches the second support level.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 74.11 billion based on 6,522,101K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 124,474 M and income totals 36,623 M. The company made 30,171 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 8,245 M in sales during its previous quarter.

Trading Directions

