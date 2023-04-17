Can Upstart Holdings Inc.’s (UPST) drop of -9.31% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on April 14, 2023, with Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) stock priced at $15.84, down -2.35% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.35 and dropped to $14.91 before settling in for the closing price of $15.77. UPST’s price has ranged from $12.01 to $94.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 77.70% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -191.90%. With a float of $69.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $81.38 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1875 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.40, operating margin of -13.52, and the pretax margin is -12.95.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of Upstart Holdings Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 39.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 10, was worth 53,412. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,200 shares at a rate of $16.69, taking the stock ownership to the 448,268 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,200 for $15.75, making the entire transaction worth $50,406. This insider now owns 448,268 shares in total.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.25 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -12.90 while generating a return on equity of -14.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -191.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to -65.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Upstart Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST)

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) saw its 5-day average volume 4.05 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 6.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.28.

During the past 100 days, Upstart Holdings Inc.’s (UPST) raw stochastic average was set at 23.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.20 in the near term. At $16.99, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.11. The third support level lies at $13.32 if the price breaches the second support level.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.30 billion, the company has a total of 82,591K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 842,440 K while annual income is -108,670 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 146,910 K while its latest quarter income was -55,260 K.