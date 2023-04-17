Can Wallbox N.V.’s (WBX) drop of -11.99% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) kicked off on April 14, 2023, at the price of $3.42, down -6.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.4763 and dropped to $3.18 before settling in for the closing price of $3.44. Over the past 52 weeks, WBX has traded in a range of $3.14-$12.70.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 80.60%. With a float of $36.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $164.76 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1267 workers is very important to gauge.

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of Wallbox N.V. is 70.42%, while institutional ownership is 12.00%.

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Wallbox N.V.’s (WBX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.42 and is forecasted to reach -0.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wallbox N.V. (WBX)

The latest stats from [Wallbox N.V., WBX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.62 million was superior to 0.58 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Wallbox N.V.’s (WBX) raw stochastic average was set at 2.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 86.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.44. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.41. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.59. The third major resistance level sits at $3.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.00. The third support level lies at $2.82 if the price breaches the second support level.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 593.09 million has total of 171,767K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 151,910 K in contrast with the sum of -66,170 K annual income.