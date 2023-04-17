Cano Health Inc. (CANO) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 5.60%

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) kicked off on April 14, 2023, at the price of $1.41, down -6.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.43 and dropped to $1.2915 before settling in for the closing price of $1.41. Over the past 52 weeks, CANO has traded in a range of $0.76-$9.75.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -794.90%. With a float of $170.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $242.44 million.

In an organization with 2700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.09, operating margin of -2.94, and the pretax margin is -15.56.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of Cano Health Inc. is 11.80%, while institutional ownership is 68.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 05, was worth 30,067. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 23,591 shares at a rate of $1.27, taking the stock ownership to the 802,570 shares.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.61 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by -$0.48. This company achieved a net margin of -7.57 while generating a return on equity of -72.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -794.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cano Health Inc.’s (CANO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.87, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cano Health Inc. (CANO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.61 million. That was inferior than the volume of 8.32 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Cano Health Inc.’s (CANO) raw stochastic average was set at 37.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 202.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 136.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3866, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.5988. However, in the short run, Cano Health Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4028. Second resistance stands at $1.4857. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5413. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2643, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2087. The third support level lies at $1.1258 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 744.70 million has total of 528,179K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,739 M in contrast with the sum of -207,270 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 680,180 K and last quarter income was -148,370 K.