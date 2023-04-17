Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is -33.36% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) kicked off on April 14, 2023, at the price of $1.50, down -5.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.53 and dropped to $1.43 before settling in for the closing price of $1.51. Over the past 52 weeks, CGC has traded in a range of $1.51-$7.04.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -691.40%. With a float of $328.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $512.64 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3151 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -25.66, operating margin of -111.20, and the pretax margin is -63.29.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Canopy Growth Corporation is 33.53%, while institutional ownership is 12.65%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 28, was worth 11,087. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,733 shares at a rate of $2.97, taking the stock ownership to the 19,679 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 28, when Company’s Director sold 3,717 for $2.97, making the entire transaction worth $11,039. This insider now owns 25,137 shares in total.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by -$0.23. This company achieved a net margin of -58.08 while generating a return on equity of -8.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -691.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Canopy Growth Corporation’s (CGC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) saw its 5-day average volume 6.02 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 7.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Canopy Growth Corporation’s (CGC) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.1130, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.7964. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.4967 in the near term. At $1.5633, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5967. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3967, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3633. The third support level lies at $1.2967 if the price breaches the second support level.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 733.08 million has total of 497,043K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 415,120 K in contrast with the sum of -241,080 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 74,620 K and last quarter income was -192,870 K.