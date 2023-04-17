Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 4,432 M

A new trading day began on April 14, 2023, with Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) stock priced at $9.82, down -1.74% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.87 and dropped to $9.55 before settling in for the closing price of $9.77. CCL’s price has ranged from $6.11 to $20.62 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -7.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 39.00%. With a float of $1.03 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.26 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 85000 workers is very important to gauge.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Travel Services Industry. The insider ownership of Carnival Corporation & plc is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 50.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 1,186,696. In this transaction CFO & CAO of this company sold 107,119 shares at a rate of $11.08, taking the stock ownership to the 286,041 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Director bought 100,000 for $11.76, making the entire transaction worth $1,175,500. This insider now owns 870,950 shares in total.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 2/27/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.55 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Carnival Corporation & plc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL)

The latest stats from [Carnival Corporation & plc, CCL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 25.58 million was inferior to 39.47 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Carnival Corporation & plc’s (CCL) raw stochastic average was set at 40.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.55. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.80. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.99. The third major resistance level sits at $10.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.35. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.16.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 12.18 billion, the company has a total of 1,116,014K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 12,168 M while annual income is -6,094 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,432 M while its latest quarter income was -693,000 K.