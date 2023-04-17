Search
Steve Mayer
Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) average volume reaches $1.58M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) kicked off on April 14, 2023, at the price of $2.827, up 9.81% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.32 and dropped to $2.73 before settling in for the closing price of $2.65. Over the past 52 weeks, CIFR has traded in a range of $0.38-$3.62.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 52.50%. With a float of $40.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $247.53 million.

The firm has a total of 26 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -94.20, operating margin of -2401.22, and the pretax margin is -1225.32.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Cipher Mining Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 11.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 28,679. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 35,000 shares at a rate of $0.82, taking the stock ownership to the 3,120,614 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 08, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $1.43, making the entire transaction worth $35,718. This insider now owns 270,266 shares in total.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by -$0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -1285.91 while generating a return on equity of -11.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cipher Mining Inc.’s (CIFR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 219.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cipher Mining Inc., CIFR], we can find that recorded value of 2.58 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Cipher Mining Inc.’s (CIFR) raw stochastic average was set at 86.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 124.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 163.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.44. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.24. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.58. The third major resistance level sits at $3.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.40. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.06.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 658.91 million has total of 248,627K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,040 K in contrast with the sum of -39,050 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,040 K and last quarter income was -51,630 K.

